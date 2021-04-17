Rich The Kid Just Land In Jamaica & Already Turnt With Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth”

Rich The Kid is turnt from the moment he landed in Jamaica and Skillibeng provided the soundtrack.

Skillibeng‘s hit single “Crocodile Teeth” is still picking up traction as another international celebrity was spotted vibing to the song. The single, released in October last year, has been circulating rapidly, both locally and internationally, since its release. On Friday, April 16, rapper Rich The Kid posted a video, evidently validating his stay in Jamaica. In the video, he is on the top of a building surrounded by beautiful greenery and a pool while vibing to the St. Thomas native’s hit track. The video was captioned, “When that check hit,” finished with a Jamaican flag and tagging the artiste.

Two days ago, Rich The Kid announced that he had signed a new record deal with Rostrum Records but still kept his independence as an artist. Could there be a new collab coming? This is the question fans are asking upon seeing the rapper’s obvious connection with the song. But this is not the first time the question of collaboration between international artists and Skilli had emerged, as just recently, the public shared similar ideas for fellow rapper Bobby Shmurda and the dancehall deejay.

Bobby Shmurda, who is a fan of the dancehall deejay, had posted a video promoting songs from Skillibeng just before announcing that he would be releasing new music for himself soon. Fans had speculated then that Skilli would be featured in the new music to come.

In addition, Shmurda’s alleged girlfriend Lilly had shared a video set to the same soundtrack, “Crocodile teeth.” Shmurda has strong connections to Jamaica as his father is a native of the island.

Other international artists, including Burna Boy and Alexis Skyy, have jammed to “Crocodile Teeth,” and fans have been speculating that both the song and the deejay still have the potential to reach even further.

The EastSyde prodigy was also named in a list of Drake’s favorite Dancehall artists. On April 12, the Canadian rapper posted a picture of his “brother,” Popcaan, and Skillibeng to his IG story. The shot was taken from their cameo appearances in Koffee’s “Lockdown” video.