Chris Brown & Young Thug Taps Mulatto, Future & Lil Durk To “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Chris Brown and Young Thug taps Mulatto, Future, and Lil Durk for “Go Crazy (Remix)”.

It has been a whole year since Chris Brown and Young Thug dropped their single “Go Crazy,” the hit that set the tone for their collaborative project, Slime & B. Now, Breezy and Thug have decided it’s time for a remix. Adding the talents of Lil Durk, Mulatto, and Future to the renovated track, the pair debuted the new version on Thursday, April 15th, along with a brand-new video. Posting a clip of the action-packed visuals on his Instagram, Brown announced the video’s world premiere and tagged all the artists involved.

The video for the “Go Crazy (Remix)” is all about beautiful women and cinematic visuals that include skydiving out of a commercial flight, arctic mountain climbing, and a visit to a padded room complete with straight-jacket clad strippers.

Chris and Thug likely chose to remix “Go Crazy” due to the huge success of the original track, which helped Brown to beat his own record of longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart after 28 weeks on top. The previous record was held by Breezy’s song “No Guidance,” featuring Drake. “Go Crazy” earned Chris and Thugger several other accolades as well, including three Soul Train Awards.

Despite Chris Brown’s controversial past and penchant for drama, his talent has remained undeniable in the industry, allowing him to keep his head above water in his career despite some damning circumstances in his personal life. He has been doling out hit after hit since his teen years, often being pointed to as one of the most dynamic performers of our time.

Although his name has been brought up repeatedly as a possible contender for a Verzuz battle, co-creator Timbaland recently stated that Breezy is ineligible due to his massive arsenal of hit records, saying it just wouldn’t be fair for Chris to bring his “50 nuclear bombs”.