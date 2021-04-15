Buju Banton Foundation, Audiomack Brings Sweet Music To Mount Olivet Boys’ Home

Audiomack, on Wednesday, made the donation to the director of the Boys’ Home, Paul Newman, in the presence of Rosemary Duncan, Director of the Buju Banton Foundation, and Buju Banton.

In a release, Buju Banton thanked Audiomack for the donation, which he said would go towards empowering disenfranchised boys in the state system, especially since many of them have dreams of becoming great musicians.

“Thanks to Audiomack for partnering with the Buju Banton Foundation in gifting Mount Olivet Boys’ Home with musical instruments-5pc drum set, keyboard/key board stand, saxophone, guitar. Many of the boys, at the facility, have big dreams of becoming great musicians.”

The reggae and dancehall Grammy award-winning artist said his foundation will continue to work to bring much-needed resources and skills to bring the dreams of those boys to reality.

Meanwhile, Newman said the Boy’s Home was grateful for the support of the Foundation and Audiomack.

“The Buju Banton Foundation is proof that each person can make their contribution to provide an invaluable service to all those who need a nurturing hand to blossom. For too long, we have been ambivalent in our approach to nurturing, protecting and directing our boys, by giving just lip service. The results are what we are reaping today; mayhem, destruction and heartlessness,” he began. “However, the Buju Banton Foundation has gone above lip service and is providing hope to the hopeless and a sense of direction to the lost. Long may you continue this God blessed Foundation, which is surely needed to help give our boys who are seeking a second chance. I don’t know what tomorrow will bring; but I have a good feeling,” he added.

The donation, which is worth U$5,000, materialized following a call by Banton to his celebrity friends to make a difference in the lives of the children. So far, Audiomack and Kanye West are among those who have responded to his call.