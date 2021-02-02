Buju Banton Foundation Gets $5K Donation From Audiomack Amid Government’s Rejection

Buju Banton Foundation received a $5000 donation from music streaming service Audiomack despite being rejected by the government.

Buju Banton is not a happy man after he revealed on Instagram that his application for a license for the Buju Banton Foundation was denied. He used a screenshot of the correspondence that he received explaining why the measure was taken. From the picture posted it seems that his application was denied because it is felt that he will not be able to inspire “public trust and confidence”. Buju was not pleased with this reason and captioned his post, “I BET I am way more honest than all of these fools put together?”

Audiomack confirmed the donation via a statement posted on their website. Director of the Buju Banton Foundation, Rosemary Duncan, said in a statement sent to Urban Islandz, “Given the economic moment and its impact on individuals and organizations, the Buju Banton Foundation salutes Audiomack for opening its heart and hands to vulnerable boys. The donation will be invested in resources that will prepare them for a better and brighter future. We thank Audiomack for giving a helping hand.”

The Buju Banton Foundation was established last year, 2020, and has been quite active in donating to disenfranchised youth. His aim when he established it was to give back to the youth who are experiencing tough and turbulent times. In November 2020, he donated his JM$3 million cash prize winnings from the Song Festival Competition towards the construction of a poultry/egg layers project at the Sunbeam Children’s Home. He shared the news via Instagram. He said, “We are delighted to announce completion of the building construction phase for the Poultry/Egg Layers project at Sunbeam Children’s Home. Check out the video clip.”

The Foundation also donated electronics to help the wards learn. They also made that announcement on IG saying, “Friends of Buju Banton Foundation, We Thank You! Sunbeam Children’s Home gifted laptops for each boy at the facility. Mount Olivet Boy’s Home received desktop computers and chairs. Thanks Kanye West for contributing to our mission to improve the lives of at risk boys.”

The Foundation also revealed that the facility would be used to help the youths get a sustainable income stream and employable skills. The Foundation also stated that they intended to provide training in sound work ethics for all 50 boys.

Fans agreed with Buju that he should be allowed permission to license the Foundation. Some of them shared in his ire. “Them cant keep a good man down Stay focused mi boi,” this fan said, and this one added, “Things like this piss me off you served a sentence (which to me was way to long) you come out travel and perform concerts throughout the Caribbean and they can’t grant a license to do good …. smh absolute disgusting!”