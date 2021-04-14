Shaneil Muir Looks To Koffee As The Blueprint For Dancehall Success

Shaneil Muir is hungry for success, and she is looking to reggae music’s prize, Koffee, for inspiration.

The “Yamabella” singer made her appearance on TVJ’s ER with host, Anthony Miller where she answered questions about her position on her journey to success and where she desires to be. Shaneil Muir hails Koffee for her success at such a young age and see the young lyricist as the blueprint for success in dancehall in this era.

“Koffee has won a Grammy at a tender age. When I look at that and see how young she is and how talented she is to be in that position and to be rewarded for such hard work that she has done. I’m like I need to know what’s going on behind that business right there. What is it that can push me and help to grow myself, grow my craft.”

The 21-year-old Koffee, whose real name is Mikayla Simpson, won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2019, making her the youngest person and only woman to be awarded in this category. The “Rapture” singer has also managed to snag some big-name collaborations with the likes of John Legend, Gunna, Buju Banton, Govana, as well as connecting with The African Giant Burna Boy. Her success has resulted in a boom in endorsement deals from the likes of Malta, MasterCard, and Calvin Klein.

Shaneil Muir, on the other hand, recently started to make waves in the music industry, as the singer rose to popularity in 2019 following her hit single “Yamabella.” Still, this was not her first time on the music scene. In 2016, Muir entered the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall talent show and was one of the finalists. Still, her recent fame/success is still new to her as she continues to climb the ranks in the dancehall space. During her interview with Miller, she expressed that she is careful not to spoil a good thing.

“Obviously this is a new environment for me. I’ve never been at this place. I’ve never been in this position,” she explained.

The “The Pain” singer revealed that she is looking forward to collaborating with many different talents and also releasing new singles for herself, and fans are excited to see what the artiste is coming with next.

Shaneil Muir was one of the breakout artists in 2020.