Funkmaster Flex Says Cardi B Is A “Terrible Rapper” But Loves Her Swag

Funkmaster Flex says he is a fan of Cardi B’s social media presence and her personality, but when it comes down to the wire, he thinks she is a “terrible rapper.”

Funk Flex has always made it clear that he isn’t a big fan of the “UP” artist. That’s a bit unusual because both of them hail from New York, which is something that normally brings people together.

The radio host has also raised issue with a few of Cardi B’s behaviors which can sometimes be overboard or outright outrageous. Among his grouses with Cardi B is an allegation that she used payola to boost her radio play that led to her streaming numbers artificially growing. He also called out Cardi B over her drugging and robbing scandal, which came up in 2019 when she admitted that as a stripper, she drugged and robbed men who wanted to have sex with her.

Funkmaster Flex made the comments about Cardi’s rap skills during a recent episode of the Cigar Talk podcast.

“I do think Cardi B is a terrible rapper, my n***a, I just do, man,” he told the show host Najichill during the show. “She’s an amazing entertainer, I love her on social media, I love the way she talks about a subject, I like her whole swag, I like everything. She’s a terrible rapper, man.”

Funk Flex added that it seems that nobody has the guts to tell Card that her rap skills are terrible. “I don’t know. Even if somebody [else] wrote [her songs], those aren’t good bars. So somebody sold you bad bars! Is nobody gonna f*cking say it?”

Funkmaster Flex has never been shy about criticizing rappers and has long been highly critical of Cardi B, who is also from New York, so it might not come as a surprise to some fans to hear him calling her a terrible rapper. In the past, he has aired out big names like Drake and Nicki Minaj. Not even Jay-Z is off his radar. Last week he called out the entire industry for neglecting DMX.

“The music business is a gorilla,” said Flex. “It’s a bottomless pit of happiness or depression.” The Hot 97 host went on to say that the industry can be a lonely place for celebrities who suffer from mental health and addiction issues, adding, “I don’t wanna say people don’t help you but I do want to say there are people who actually know [when a star is struggling, but don’t help] sometimes.”