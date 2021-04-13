Bobby Shmurda Proclaims He’s ‘King Of New York’ In First Post Prison Song Snippet

Does Bobby Shmurda have a collab coming with Pop Smoke?

Amidst Bobby Shmurda teasing fans with his upcoming track where he touts himself as the ‘King of New York,” the other late King, Pop Smoke, might feature on one of his records soon. While Shmurda has been out following his 7-year stint behind bars, fans have been patiently waiting for his first release.

The rapper finally previewed a new track on Instagram today after reports surfaced last month that he couldn’t release his songs because of label issues. He later put those rumors to rest when he assured fans that new music would be coming this month. The short teaser that he shared to Instagram already has fans talking and zealous about what’s to come.

What increased the anticipation for new music from Bobby Shmurda even more is that Pop Smoke’s brother, Obasi Jackson revealed In a recent interview on Hotnewhiphop’s Bag Fuel with Hynaken and E$$O, that there might be a collaboration coming between the departed rapper and Bobby Shmurda.

“I feel like that’s probably somewhere in the vault,” Jackson said about the possibility of the joint record. “If they did it for Rowdy when Rowdy was still in there, they got something waiting for Bobby. It’s probably gonna come out on the next project– I got to talk to [Pop’s former manager] Steven [Victor]. We was in talks about working on this album.”

He continued, “We got like two months left to really– but it shouldn’t take long. Pop is a talented brother so I’m sure it’s there, we just gotta fine-tune it and figure out what we need to do to bring it together and move forward but I’m pretty sure there’s something there for that man.”

New York drill fans especially have been feeling Shmurda’s preview of his new track and are even more elated about the prospect of a Pop Smoke feature on the horizon.