Saweetie Reacts To Quavo Saying He Repo’d Her Bentley

Saweetie has responded to Qauvo’s claim that he had repossessed the Bentley he gifted her last Christmas in the most creative of ways.

In a recently posted TikTok video, Saweetie is seemingly telling the public that she still holds the keys to the car. The video, labeled “FRENEMIES PT. 1,” shows Saweetie searching for her keys and insinuates that her best friend, who she also plays, has stolen them. After the best friend denies taking them, the two embrace each other while Saweetie’s recent song featuring Doja Cat titled “Best Friend” plays in the background. The camera zooms in on the best friend holding the keys to the Bentley with a sly smile on her face.

The video captioned: “I know das wrong! Besties or Frenemies?” Quavo claimed he had took back the Bentley in a snippet of a track that was shared a few days ago. “Lil’ bitty b*tch, She slimy and she sneaky, taking back that Bentley.”

The snippet came after a rough breakup between the two rappers last month. The “Tap In” rapper announced she was single, following speculation from fans that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Quavo responded in a tweet, saying, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.” To which Saweetie responded with a simple: “Take care.”

The two did not reveal a specific reason for their sour break up, but when surveillance footage of the two rappers fighting in an elevator surfaced, Saweetie told the media, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

See photos of the Bentley convertible below.