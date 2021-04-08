Bounty Killer Told PM Holness To Listen His Anti-Gun Anthem “No Gun A Rise” With Chris Martin

Bounty Killer told PM Andrew Holness to listen his new anti-gun anthem “No Gun A Rise,” with Christopher Martin.

The dancehall legend shared a clip from the music video and used the opportunity to call Prime Minister Andrew Holness’s attention to the single. Holness have been under fire for his position on dancehall music being a major factor in the country’s surging crime rate. Bounty Killer and Christopher Martin’s “No Gun A Rise,” was released two months ago, long before the Prime Minister blamed dancehall lyrics for high crimes.

Both men blended their voices to promote peace and happiness, while the Yakub & Amlak music video highlights all that makes one of the most famous islands in the world such a paradise.

Christopher Martin opens the song with the chorus, “Thank God mi see di sun a rise, and the youths dem son a rise, di kids dem life dem nuh fi jeopardize, nuh wah see nuh gun a rise.”

The song continues with Bounty Killer delivering a biting verse, warnings the youths about the pitfalls involved in a life of crime and violence.

“NUH GUN A RISE. Mr. Prime Minister @andrewholness did you heard this one?” Bounty questioned. The Holness-led administration has pledged to take greater control over the country’s creative element as a way to purge the music of its violent nature. Jah Snowcone handled the production on this single.

The post sparked comments from fans who left a trail of fire emojis in the comment section, including a Chris Martin cosign. Bounty Killer, who is often referred to as ‘poor people government,’ has never been one to hide his thoughts about corruption, violence, or any other social issue in Jamaica.

Killer was recently featured on Tommy Lee Sparta’s “Brighter Days” single, which boasts a total of 14 of Jamaica’s biggest entertainers, all joining the forces to promote peace, hope, unity, and love.

The music video released on Jan 25, this year, is a must-watch if one is interested in seeing a violence-free Jamaica.