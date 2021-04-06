Spice Secures The Bag In “Money Walk” Visual

A few hours ago, dancehall artiste Spice released her new single and music video titled “Money Walk.”

The Queen of the Dancehall, who is famously known for her raunchy lyrics and eye-popping visuals, opted this time around, to focus on securing the bag. Spice opens the track with, “Cream, mi a get di cream, I only pree money get di cream.” In the chorus of the song she deejays, “Money, money, money, money walk, Nah fi say nun, make my money talk. Money, money, money, money walk, make my money talk, money me a hunt, call mi the money hawk.”

Fans took to the comments section on YouTube to commend the artiste and the high-quality visuals and her creativity as a dancehall entertainer. The video was co-directed by Spice and Demarco, while the female deejay gets producer credit under her label ‘Spice Official Ent.’

Fans are speculating that this song is the first single for her upcoming album. The “Cool It” singer recently announced that she would be dropping an album soon, which will be titled “TEN.” Spice explained that the reason for the title “TEN” is to celebrate ten years since signing with VP Records.

The last body of work from the artiste was in 2018 when she released her mixtape titled “Captured.” The mixtape comprised 17 tracks, but its lead song, “Black Hypocrisy,” made rounds in local and international media and received honors from Harvard University.

The recording artist has not yet announced full details on the upcoming album, but “Money Walk” is available for worldwide streaming and purchase.