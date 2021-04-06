Slain Dancehall Star D British Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Her murder

The ex-boyfriend of the young Dancehall deejay, D British, who was killed last month has been charged with her murder.

The upcoming dancehall artiste, D British, was taken from the world at about 6:30 on March 18 after residents reported that they heard a female shouting for help. When the police arrived on the scene at a section of Budhole district on the border of St. Ann and Clarendon, Green’s body was found with multiple stab wounds and her throat slashed. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The ex-boyfriend, identified as Nicholas Paisley, shared a child with the late dancehall artiste, and it is reported that D British, whose real name is Patricia Green, went to pick up her child from Paisley. A dispute allegedly developed between them that led to the tragic death of Green.

An investigation was launched into the incident, and Paisley was subsequently arrested. He recently appeared in the St. Ann Parish Court and was charged with murder. When he was arrested, Paisley was reportedly on bail for larceny.

D British, who was also a customer service representative of Mile End, St. Ann, was popularly known as Samantha throughout her community. Her fans and members of the entertainment industry mourned her tragic death and flooded the comments section of her songs with tributes and condolences to her family.

They commented that her talent and positive vibe will be missed by the industry. The 19-year-old deejay shared her music to her 855 subscribers on YouTube.

D British recorded and released singles including “Obsessive,” “Self Reliant,” “Wine It,” and “Suh Mi Like It.”

Record producer Javon “Likkle Peppa” Downer, head of Likkle Peppa Records, told the Jamaica Observer that Green was a “promising young artiste” and a “really nice girl.” He said he was disturbed by the news, adding that “her life just cut short for nothing at all.”