Lil Wayne Amazed By His Own 13-Year-Old Lyrics On His Classic “Lollipop”

Lil Wayne doesn’t recognize his own lyrics from the remix for his smash hit “Lollipop.”

Over the course of his career, Lil Tunechi has released countless hits, and he often shares how he never puts pen to paper for any of them. The rapper is famous for laying tracks off the top whenever he goes to the studio to cook up. Instead of penning the lyrics, he just stands aside and listens to the beat for a while and comes up with the words in his head, then just records it. This is a recipe for forgetting your lyrics, and that’s exactly what happens every so often to Lil Wayne.

During a recent sit-down interview with Darnell Smith for Fox Sports, Wayne was asked to name the song that the recited lyrics come from. The rapper, however, was vividly surprised to know that he was the author of some particular lyrics that he freestyled for “Lollipop (Remix)” which he did with Kanye West in 2008.

“Safe sex is great sex better wear a latex / ‘Cause you don’t want that late text, that ‘I think I’m late text,” Wayne raps on the track. When he was asked to name that song, the rapper was stumped, and he even looked amazed as he listened pensively to the words. “I said that?!” a shocked Lil Wayne asked. “I don’t know when I said it or why I said it or where I said it but I said it.”

As for Smith, he was awed by the lyrics and the wordplay that he simply could not believe that Wayne didn’t recall them, but as the rapper reminded, “I don’t write,” he said. Lil Wayne once admitted that he takes to Google to verify that he hasn’t already said something when he comes up with new lyrics. With such an extensive catalog, one would imagine that a rapper like him would be susceptible to that. Imagine if he doesn’t even remember half the things he says because he never writes them down.