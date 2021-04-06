Cardi B Shares Steamy Studio Session With Offset While Recording “Um Yea”

Ever wonder what it’s like when Cardi B and Offset record music in the studio?

Cardi B is super into her husband, Offset, and she has not shied away from sharing the gory details of their romantic relationship as unsolicited as the details might be. According to Cardi, she doesn’t want to give fans any fake awkward romance stories as she proceeds to disclose one very detailed encounter when she and her husband first started dating.

The “Up” rapper shocked fans when she reminisced on a song the two collaborated on – “Um Yea,” as she shared a short clip on Twitter of an encounter the two had when the song was recorded in 2017.

According to Cardi B, it was the first time she and Offset, who is now her husband, got into the studio together. The recording of the song, however, caused things to get steamy between the two.

“I don’t want to give you this weird, fake a– romantic, awkward story, but, um, I remember this one time when I was in the studio with Offset and he was doing ‘Um Yea,’ the song that me and him have together,” she began.

The 57 seconds drama continued as Cardi described watching Offset, who was also looking at her. “He was spitting it out of nowhere and while he was doing the song and everything he kept looking at me and grinding and smiling and s–t while he was making the song and then I told him I want to get on the song,” she explained. “So I just started writing my verse and everything and he was looking at me like, ‘awww s–t girl!”

Cardi B is not known for subtlety, but the voice note ended with her saying, “we f**ked. Right after, so, Um Yea.” Of course, her fans found her ability to tell a story hilarious, while others criticized her for sharing the grimy details which her daughter, Kulture, might one day come across on the internet.