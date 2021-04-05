Iggy Azalea Exposed Celebrities Sliding In Her DMs Amid Playboi Carti Breakup

Iggy Azalea revealed a bit of her private life when she posted a video containing messages from people who have slid in her DM’s.

While some people welcomed the disclosure, many fans commented that this was unnecessary. Others showed interest in finding out who are the people sending her the DMs. One person pointed out, “The fact that they are all certified accounts.” Another noted, “I wanna know who they are so badly.”

The names and profile photos of the senders were concealed in Iggy’s post as she flexed to her newest song in front of the screen of messages declaring love for the “Fancy” rapper. Critics have also questioned if a few of the messages came from the father of her child Playboi Carti. In the fall of last year, Iggy Azalea confirmed that she and Playboi Carti were no longer together. She also slammed him for not signing the birth certificate for their child, among other parenting missteps.

She addressed the response from fans on Twitter saying, “This isn’t me “showing off” my DMs, it’s me clowning the crazy/gross/desperate DMs I get for a giggle because girls often do that on tiktok. Lmao.”

This isn’t me “showing off” my DMs, it’s me clowning the crazy/gross/desperate DMs I get for a giggle because girls often do that on tiktok. Lmao. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 5, 2021

Three Days ago, the 30-year-old teamed up with Tyga to release her song and music video titled “Sip It.” The video has since gained almost 3.5 million views on YouTube and over 15,000 comments.

This is not the first time Iggy Azalea and Tyga have collaborated, as the two have previously worked on their 2018 track “Kream.” In 2019, both Tyga and Iggy Azalea were featured in a controversial viral list of the “Top 50 worst rappers.” Still, “Kream” sold 500,000 copies in the United States and was certified gold.

In addition, Iggy Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, went on to release her second studio album “In My Defense” in 2019, and the first single off the album, “Sally Walker,” sold over 82,000 copies on all platforms and debuted at number 62 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.

Iggy Azalea will also be releasing her new album, “End of an Era,” in the coming weeks.