Blak Ryno Says Zero Chance He And Popcaan Will Reconcile

Dancehall artiste Blak Ryno says there is absolutely no chance he will ever ‘link’ again with former friend and labelmate Popcaan.

The “Bike Back” deejay revealed his stance after a friend posed the question while on a recent Instagram Live session. The two artists were both introduced to the entertainment industry through Vybz Kartel‘s Portmore Empire/ Gaza. They both shared a valuable friendship until 2010, when Blak Ryno announced that he was leaving the group.

Ryno explained his reasons for leaving the now-defunct Gaza Empire in his March 2010 single “Mi Lef,” where he insinuated that Vybz Kartel’s cronies tried to hit him and “diss him.”

“Mi seh me nahhh mek yuh violate me A one ting mi a tell yuh seh Go lick yuh pickney, Vex di boy dem vex thru mi tell dem strictly Nuh man cyan call mi pon no ends fi dis mi,” the deejay sings.

In response, Popcaan released “Dem Sell We Out,” in which he called Blak Ryno a sell-out, but Ryno clapped back in another song, “Yuh Vex Ee,” where he celebrated his freedom while denying being a sell-out.

The two continued their banter through individual songs until they physically clashed at Sting 2012. They released their final exchange of tracks dissing each other in 2013 through Blak Ryno’s “Courage” and Popcaan’s “Killa From Mi Born.”

The two appeared to have made amends about a year later when Black Ryno was seen at Popcaan’s album launch part for his debut album, Where We Come From. Ryno also commended Popcaan, calling him his “brother for life,” and the two even performed a song together. However, this friendship, or rather ‘brotherhood,’ did not seem to last very long.

Ryno expressed his dislike for Popcaan on his IG live saying, “Me doh even like banana chips. Yuh see me potato chips, bench. Banana chips, bench. Popcaan, bench. Popcaan, bench. Wha else, cheese strips, worse off bench.”

Popcaan has not yet responded to the claims made by Ryno Di Stinga.