Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Fan Love In Dominican Republic From Screaming Kids

Seems Tekashi 6ix9ine has officially taken a break from music again and is spending some time in the Dominican Republic.

The “FEFE” rapper shared a video to his Instagram account in which he was seen greeting a few natives, who all seemed befuddled by his appearance. Tekashi 6ix9ine didn’t journey to the region empty-handed, as he provided money to the crowd that gathered to greet him.

69 captions his post: “To all my fans I love you.. I’m sorry I been away from music. In all reality, I’m not happy. The fame and the money doesn’t mean anything to me because it doesn’t bring me joy. I say all this because when your chasing your dreams in life remember God comes first. Never lose sight of that. He blesses you in life because he sees the good in your heart and with that blessing you learn to bless others. I will continue my journey to find happiness within myself and find the joy I once had.”

The post has seemingly shown a different side of 6ix9ine from what fans are accustomed to. This is also the first Instagram post in nearly three weeks from the notorious troll.

The source of 6ix9ine’s unhappiness may have also come from his relationship issues, upon Jade’s confirmation that the two have broken up and even revealing she covered up his tattoo. The two have been together since 2018 during, as 6ix9ine took on the legal issues stacked against him and the high-profile trial.

The breakup came as a shock to many, as 6ix9ine had just made headlines days earlier for gifting her with Channel handbags costing $50,000.

Others have also speculated that the source of his unhappiness is stemming from the hatred he has received following his decision to provide information against his fellow gang members.