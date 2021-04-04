G Herbo Granted Permission To Communicate With Brother & Team

G Herbo was successful in having a judge vary the conditions of his release so that he is able to communicate with members of his team and his brother, even as the fraud trial gets underway within a month.

The rapper is facing federal charges laid last December in which he and his fellow associates were accused of stealing identifications and money valuing more than $1 million in luxury purchases that also included a vacation to Jamaica.

G Herbo, who is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Taina, has denied any criminal involvement in the charges. The indictment also shows that some facts appear to say that G Herbo was aware of a named suspect involved in fraud but there is no direct link to him. He has since been released on several conditions of bail which included prohibitions on contact for particular persons. One of those people includes his ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher who is testifying for the prosecution, as well as some of the members of his team and his half- brother.

However, his legal team filed documents this week for a review of the conditions by the court and was successful in getting six people removed from the list which includes his manager, business partner, tour manager and his half- brother.

According to the documents, part of the conditions of his release requires that he is to maintain employment which is affected his ability to not be in contact with his team, which if he is to continue making music and touring, would need him to be able to speak to his team unhindered.