T.I., Rick Ross, Tyrese & More Outpouring Of Support For DMX Amid OD

Members of the music fraternity are sending prayers up for rapper DMX, who is reportedly in the hospital after suffering from a drug overdose.

Reports are that the incident took place at his home and reportedly triggered a heart attack. Sources told TMZ that he was taken to hospital and is in the intensive care unit in critical condition. DMX reported have “some brain activity,” but other sources claim he is in a “vegetative state,” and doctors are concerned about how grave his prognosis is.

Since news broke of his condition, other rappers and music industry players have all come out to show their support and are hoping, despite the grave condition he seems to be in, that he will pull through.

Some persons who have commented on his condition include Tyrese, who posted a short clip of DMX doing an interview with Dr. Phil with a prayer.

“They em make em like KING DMX anymore,” Tyrese wrote. “The lord Jesus Christ that you have shed light on… You have saved so many souls by putting the goodness of the Lord on their radar and he’s not done with you yet…Stay strong king my heart is heavy today and I will be praying a REAL PRAYER for you to pull UP and OUT of this place and rebuke the devil for ever for ever trying to take you back into this place.” He ends the post with, “Keep fighting king keep fighting….Thank you for what’s already done AMEN!”

Incarcerated New York rapper Casanova posted, “IT WAS A DREAM COME TRUE TO DO THIS RECORD WITH YOU PRAYERS TO DMX.”

Hot97’s Ebro posted, “Prayers up for DMX. DMX we love you.”

T.I. posted a pic of himself with DMX with the caption: “Shake back Big Bro. We made plans Maaan We got s**t to do!!! We laughed so hard about how far we’ve made it in life this night. I appreciate you so much for pulling up & checking on a n***a. So now I’m telling you like you told me.. This too shall pass.. We need Real 1s like you around!!#PrayersUpForDMX.”

In the meantime, Rick Ross posted a short video clip in honor of DMX where he said, “Prayers up for DMX the legend just put that in the sky.”

Others have also been sharing videos and photos of X’s past performances while hoping he pulls through.

DMX has had problems with substance abuse in the past and has even been in and out of rehab to remedy the situation. He was last in rehab in 2019. His last performance was in July 2020, during a Verzuz battle with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg had a large audience.

Stay tuned for more details on the rapper’s condition.