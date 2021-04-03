DMX Remains On Life Support Despite Lawyer Claiming Otherwise

A lawyer who says he is representing DMX is backtracking off his previous statement that the rapper is off life support and breathing on his own.

The attorney admits that there is still a lot of concern regarding his condition. “It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point,” the lawyer told Rolling Stone.

The “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, suffered a heart attack caused by an overdose at around 11 pm yesterday at his home.

Richman told the media that he was hospitalized immediately and listed in “grave condition.” The 50-year-old artiste had to be resuscitated by medical personnel at the White Plains New York critical care unit.

Richman released a statement after the incident, “I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I’m not sure how it was induced and that he’s on life support.”

It is not disclosed what the rapper overdosed on, but DMX has never been one to hide his struggles with cocaine addiction and has sought rehabilitation several times.

In 2017, the rapper reportedly checked into a rehab facility, and later in October 2019. He also did the same while he was celebrating the 20th anniversary of this platinum debut album, “It Dark and Hell is Hot,” on tour. According to The Grio, DMX said that the first time he ever used crack cocaine was at age 14 when his mentor gave him a blunt that he did not know was laced with crack.

In 2013 on an episode of the OWN series Iyanla: Fix My Life, DMX opened up about his issues with substance abuse to the host Iyanla Vanzant.

“I will always have a drug problem. Just because you stop getting high doesn’t mean you don’t still have the problem, because it’s a constant fight every day,” the rapper said.

Fans and colleagues are praying for the artiste’s recovery, hoping that he is not defeated in his everyday fight, even though it is difficult.

Celebrities including Tyrese, Casanova, T.I, Justin Laboy, and Trevor Jackson sent tributes to the artiste, urging him to keep fighting and the public to keep praying.

DMX’s lawyer later released a new statement saying that he was “given wrong information.” It is now being reported that the rapper is still on life support, although it is unconfirmed the true status of his condition at this time.