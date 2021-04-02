Quavo Insists He Was Never Physically Abusive To Saweetie

Quavo has responded to the elevator video that went viral this week, which shows the couple fighting and pulling and tugging a bag, after which Quavo flings Saweetie to one side.

Many fans on the internet accused the Migos rapper of being abusive towards Saweetie. The two recently broke up with Saweetie insinuating that Quavo cheated on her with other women, then he used gifts such as Birkin bags to make up for his misdeeds.

However, the rapper, in a statement, said the incident was not recent and that he never hurt Saweetie physically. “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” he said. “I haven’t physically abused saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall,” he added.

Saweetie also reacted to the video and shared a statement of her own. She confirmed that the incident happened in 2020but that it did not contribute to the couple’s split. “this unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled sine then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

The pair officially split in March, and the breakup was announced by Saweetie via Twitter.

I’m single,” she tweeted at the time. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

In a separate tweet, she also said, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation .”

Quavo also confirmed the breakup but said he refused to be drawn into drama with Saweetie.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he typed replied to her tweet, “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

The Migos member added, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Saweetie coldly responded in a retweet to Quavo with the words “Take care.”

The explanations of the pair come amidst the recent announcement that the Los Angeles Police Department was launching an investigation into the incident.