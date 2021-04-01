Two New Women Accused T.I. & Tiny Harris Of Drugging And Sex Trafficking

Two new victims have come forward as they accuse rapper T.I. and Tiny and say they were “drugged” and trafficked” by the couple.

The two victims are reportedly pursuing criminal charges against the couple, whose real names are Tameka Harris and Clifford Harris. The lawyer who is representing more than a dozen of women, Tyrone Blackburn, says one of the victims claimed that she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states,” from Nevada to Miami, Florida.

The events are said to have taken place in 2010 when the victim was 32 at the time. The second victim says she was “raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida in May of 2010.”

The Attorney-at-law says she has provided medical records of the second victim, who was only 20 years old at the time. Representatives from the Attorney’s office say the Attorney is in the process of speaking with investigators from multiple states for criminal charges to be laid.

Blackburn has been calling for criminal investigations in Georgia and California into the allegations of 11 victims. The victims all share “eerily events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment,” the appeal made by Blackburn to the Attorney General of the two states.

The letter also alleged that associates of T.I. were also involved. Meanwhile, a third victim has reportedly identified herself to authorities and is speaking with investigators, Vulture has reported.

Neither the rapper nor his wife has responded to the new spate of allegations. However, a previous statement from their Attorney had said they denied the allegations in the strongest possible terms.

So far, more than 30 women have made similar accusations against the reality TV couple, but no formal criminal charges have been laid.