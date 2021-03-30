Drake Gets Custom Loyalty Wines From J Prince For Making Billboard Chart History

Drake has friends in high places showering him with gifts after creating Billboard chart history.

In celebration of his recent successes on the billboard, Canadian rapper Drake was gifted an extravagant custom wine set by music executive and producer J Prince. Drake became the first rapper to debut at number 1, 2, and 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. All three songs combined racked up more than 120 million views for the performer.

The song “What’s Next” led US streams from March 5 to 11 with a whopping 48.9 million streams. It was closely followed by the single “Wants and Needs,” which features Lil Baby, with 41.2 million streams. In the third spot was the “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” which features Rick Ross. It had a total of 31.9 million streams.

Drake’s accomplishment is extra special as only a mere three other artists have ever had the top three streaming songs in a single week – Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, and DaBaby, and they did not do it with three new releases.

In addition to the already incredible feat of having three new songs at number 1, Drake achieved his 10th number 1 stream with “What’s Next.”

This was indeed a cause for celebration, and that’s exactly what the rapper and his team did. Drake received the extravagant gift of custom wines from Prince at what appears to be a celebratory dinner in his honor.

In a post on the Loyalty Wines Instagram page, the company said, “Congrats to @champagnepapi [Drake] on being the first artist to debut at 1, 2 and 3 on billboard. No better way to celebrate than with Loyalty.” The caption accompanies a video of Prince standing at a table speaking while Drake looks on at a black custom box with the Loyalty logo. The box contains what appears to be three bottles of wine.

Loyalty Wines is a French wine brand owned by J Prince. The hip-hop veteran says he formed the company after he was inspired by a vineyard tour in Napa Valley.