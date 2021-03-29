Nick Young Issued Apology To Lil Nas X After Getting Backlash

At least one outraged fan has apologized to Lil Nas X. Former NBA star Nick Young claimed that his account was hacked and that he apparently never meant to say that he would never let his kids listen to “Old Town Road” again.

Lil Nas X had social media abuzz over the weekend, jumping from one controversy to another. He received a lot of negative criticism when he dropped “MONTERO” on Friday, as some fans expressed condemnation at his perceived use of satanic symbols. At one point in the video, he even gives the devil a lap dance.

While Twitter was blowing up about the video, he then launched a controversial pair of “Satan Shoes,” which predominantly featured a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross, and to top it off, a drop of real human blood.

Some celebrities joined the chorus of negative criticism, like former NBA star, Nick Young aka Swaggy P. Yesterday March 28, Young lashed out at Lil Nas X on Twitter and declared not only would he ban his children from listening to “Old Town Road” but that he was on the fence about wearing any Nike products as well. Lil Nas X hasn’t been backing down from critics and fired back a Tweet at Young telling him that maybe he should let his kids listen to “MONTERO” instead.

“My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real,” Young Tweeted. While many supported Young’s stance, he has backpedaled and said that his account was hacked and also apologized to Lil Nas X.

My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 28, 2021

“I dnt want know SMOKE! imma say it first I AM SORRY @LilNasX I HOPE y’all believe in that kinda thing forgiveness … these Hackers keep getting me they need to stop,” he first tweeted and then he followed that up with, “Look y’all can beef with the devil all y’all want … I was hacked in the Name of Jesus …..”

I dnt want know SMOKE! imma say it first I AM SORRY @LilNasX I HOPE y’all believe in that kinda thing forgiveness … these Hackers keep getting me they need to stop — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 28, 2021

Look y’all can beef with the devil all y’all want … I was hacked in the Name of Jesus ….. — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 29, 2021

Even though the black and red sneakers, which are part of a collaboration between Lil Nas X and New York-based art collective MSCHF, were made using Nike Air Max 97s, the company has distanced itself from the design.