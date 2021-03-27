Nipsey Hussle Accused Killer Asks Judge To Reduce Bail

Nipsey Hussle’s suspected murderer is asking the court for a break on his bail.

Just a few days shy of the second anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s death, the rapper’s alleged killer is pleading with the court to get his bail reduced. Eric Holder filed a motion with the court through his defense attorney, Lowynn Young asking for his multi-million dollar bail to be reduced on account of him not being a risk to society.

When Holder appeared in court on Thursday (March 25), his defense attorney brought up the motion filed, arguing that he is neither a flight risk nor a threat to society. The lawyer believes his criminal history should be considered when deciding if he should be granted the reduction in his “extremely high” bail amount, which is currently set at $6.5 million. According to the motion, Holder only has one prior from 2012 when he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

“Based on the isolated nature of this case, Mr. Holder does not pose a risk of harm to the public,” the court papers state. “Even a reduction of bail down to $4 million should satisfy any concerns by the court and the District Attorney,” attorney Young adds. The filing also states that Holder has significant family ties in the surrounding community, including a father who works for the city, and does not even hold a passport. This, they argue, is proof that he is not a flight risk.

The presiding judge, Curtis B. Rappé, scheduled the next hearing for Tuesday, April 6th giving prosecutors more than a week to consider the motion and respond. While his defense attorney continues to try to get him out of jail, for now, Eric Holder is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of assault with a firearm and could be looking at life in prison if convicted of all charges.

Urban Islandz will keep you updated on this developing story.