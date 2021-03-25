Vybz Kartel Cosigns Young M.A Repping Gaza in ‘Ooouuuvie’ Freestyle: ‘Real Recognize Real’

Vybz Kartel and his fans are today on a high after the dancehall artiste got a shout-out from rapper Young M.A. in her latest release. The song “Ooouuuvie (Whoopty Freestyle)” was released yesterday and is already trending at number 5 on YouTube.

In the portion of the freestyle reposted by Vybz Kartel, Young M.A sings, “Smoking that Zaza, got yack in the mata.. I’m in Jamaica speaking that patois.. Big up to the Gaza.”

The Gaza boss captioned the post saying, “BigUp @Youngma (fist pump emojis) #RealRecReal… 1 Don #GazaBadness.” Vybz Kartel’s fans were excited about the big up from the international performer who has Jamaican heritage by way of her mother. One comment under the World Boss’ post said, “Big up Young M.A (clapping emojis)… She knows the Vibes!”

Another Instagram user said, “She a real one,” “See it deh! Gaza international”, while several left some fire emojis to show their approval.

Not everyone was here for Vybz Kartel’s repost. One user commented, “I remember a time when fire use too bun pan some people. Everybody cool now ehh.” Another disgruntled fan commented, “How unuh against homosexuals but still big dem up… fraud! Gudly a fish unda style to how mi seet.”

The comments were in reference to Young M.A’s sexuality and the fact that she identifies as a part of the LGBTQ community. Such persons are generally met with disdain from those in the Dancehall arena.

Despite the negative comments from a few fans, Jamaicans love the homage to the island and the Gaza in Young M.A’s new freestyle. Many showed out in the comment section of Young M.A’s promotional post, commenting with Jamaican flags and fire emojis.

Some users highlighted that the rapper has always shown love to Jamaica, having visited the island several times and even performing there. Her last visit was in 2017, when she performed at the popular Brit Jam concert.

The rapper has also featured patois in her musical lineup, including on her 2020 song “Tunn Up.” The song features lines such as “Bad gal turn up (Wah gwaan)… Spliff mi ah burn up, pull her skirt up… Toes, dem a kill out… Mi fr**ky, make them girls wet like Fiji.”