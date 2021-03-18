Keyshia Cole Announces Retirement From Music After One More Album

Keyshia Cole says she is serious about retiring amidst the success of her latest single.

Fans of the R&B singer are in disbelief after she announced on social media that she will be retiring from her music career. Keyshia Cole, who recently released her single “I Don’t Wanna Be In Love,” shocked her longtime supporters when she made the surprise announcement today (March 17). While music fans have seen false alarms in the past from artists who expressed that they would be hanging up the mic but returned soon after, namely, Nicki Minaj, fans are worried that Keyshia Cole has already made up her mind.

“I’m retiring,” Keyshia Cole wrote on Twitter in response to a fan encouraging her to stay focused as her “new single is buzzing up the charts” and “should be top 20 next week!” When another fan called her bluff and demanded that it’s not yet her time to go as they need a trio of new albums first, Keyshia replied, “I’m not lying.” She followed up with a response to another tweet writing, “Y’all always think I’m being hacked,” with the covered face emoji.

Keyshia Cole apparently plans to drop the last album of her career in her own time. When asked if she wouldn’t be releasing any further projects, the singer told fans, “I’m already contracted to do so, I wouldn’t do that to @BMG, myself, or my fans. But I’m gonna have to move at my pace with this one. #Album8.” As for her reason to want to walk away from the music, Keyshia said, “My children.” The mother-of-2 has an 11-year-old son, Daniel Jr., and a 1-year-old, Tobias.

No. I’m already contracted to do so, I wouldn’t do that to @BMG ,myself, or my fans. But I’m gonna have to move at my pace with this one. #Album8 https://t.co/vipFum06xz — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) March 17, 2021

Keyshia’s next album is due later this spring and will follow 2017’s 11:11 Reset, which was released under Epic and Sony and was her seventh consecutive Top 40 album on Billboard. The singer’s latest single, “I Don’t Wanna Be In Love,” which she debuted during her Verzuz battle with Ashanti, marks her first release under her own label Hearts & Stars in partnership with BMG. A music video for the track that is currently No. 24 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart is slated to be released later this month.

Are you hoping Keyshia Cole will change her mind about retiring?