Bounty Killer Previews Busy Signal Collab Off New Album “King Of Kingston”

Bounty Killer gave fans a preview of his forthcoming album, King Of Kingston.

Dancehall artiste Bounty Killer is getting ready to release a brand new album, the first time in nearly two decades. The ‘Poor People’s Governor” told recently told reporters that the upcoming album will be “a definite treat for dancehall fans.” Bounty offered a snippet of what fans can experience from the soon-to-be-released album. The preview was of a track with his former protege, dancehall artiste Busy Signal.

The preview was shared via Instagram from King Jammy’s studio. The short clip had the fans and followers in a frenzy as they eagerly await the full version of the track titled “Bang Bung.”

“Turf president and di General nothing nuh normal…,” came one comment.”

The upcoming album is titled King of Kingston and is a follow up to this Ghetto Diary released by VP Records in 2002. Grammy Award-winning artiste Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley leads the charge as the executive producer of the project. Gong and Killer have previously collaborated on “Khaki Suit,” released in 2005.

Bounty Killer is still coming off a high from his Verzuz’ battle’ last year with longtime rival turned friend Beenie Man. The online ‘battle’ was streamed over a million times and helped to draw attention to the two dancehall veterans. The increase in publicity led to both Beenie and Bounty announcing that they had brand new albums in the pipeline. The gains from the Verzuz battle are still bountiful, with both Bounty Killer and Beenie also gaining equity shares following the sale of Verzuz. Bounty’s discography is already decorated with some stellar cuts from the 90s and even a Grammy win through his controversial collaboration “Hey Baby” with the now-defunct Pop group, No Doubt.

We are sure his fans cannot wait for this album to be released after a near 20 year hiatus. For the most part, Bounty has been tight-lipped about the exact date that the project will hit streaming services, but all indications point to some time this year.

2021 is shaping up to be a great year in music for Jamaica, with albums from the likes of Shenseea, Beenie Man, Intence, Bounty Killer, among others.