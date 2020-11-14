Bounty Killer Confirms “King Of Kingston” Album Coming in 2021

Bounty Killer put fans on high alert for his next solo album, King Of Kingston, dropping next year.

The resurgence of once-dominant artists from the 90s Dancehall decade continues as Bounty Killer has confirmed that after 18 years, he will be dropping an album dubbed King of Kingston in 2021. He’s already enlisted the Youngest Veteran, Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley, who will be the executive producer of the album. His last album, which was released in 2002, was Ghetto Dictionary, which was released by VP Records.

Killer made officially announced that the album would arrive in 2021 with a post on his Instagram alongside a picture of him looking stylish in a multi-colored jacket and jeans, with his signature shades to go along with the outfit. He said: “KING OF KINGSTON….The Album 2021.”

He made the post yesterday, November 13, and since then over 10,000 fans have reacted with enthusiasm. Even the Worl’ Boss was impressed that Killer decided to jump back in. He posted: “B**BOCLAAT?”

Busy Signal added: “LETS GO!!!! ??????,” Not Nice records commented: “King from Kingston! mamma Ivy big son,” and American personality Safaree also seemed excited by the news as he commented: “?????? STRAIITTT??????”.

Bounty Killer has promised that he would not release anything until he’s totally satisfied that it has been given the right amount of attention. Back in June, he hinted that he was working on a new album but details still remain limited, though he has said that he will be sticking to his roots. Next year may certainly be busy for the “War Lord,” who earlier this year revealed that he was hoping to give fans their wish for a Verzuz tour with him and Beenie Man. He added that he would have liked to start the tour in the Caribbean and see how far it goes. His Verzuz battle against Beenie Man remains one of the most-watched ones of the series to date.

We have no doubt that when he’s finished, it will be another masterpiece just like his first few years of work, including Roots, Reality & Culture in 1994, My Xperience in 1996, Ghetto Gramma in 1997, and Next Millennium in 1998, which all produced number one hits.