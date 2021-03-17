Solja Boy Fumes At Drake For Crediting Bow Bow For His Rise In Rap

Canadian rapper Drake is facing Soulja Boy’s wrath today following his recent move to credit Bow Wow for paving the way for him as a rapper and actor.

“If it wasn’t for you, it wouldn’t be no me,” he said to Bow Wow as they both celebrated Drake pulling off the impossible of debuting the top 3 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The passing of flowers to the one once referred to as Lil Bow Wow triggered a response from Soulja Boy, who once again accused Drake of using his entire flow without any credit. On Wednesday, the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper tweeted, “That n***a drake is hilarious. Dude stole my whole bar then thanked bow wow.”

That nigga drake is hilarious. Dude stole my whole bar then thanked bow wow ? — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 17, 2021

This is not the first time Drake and Solja Boy have been at odds. During an interview with The Breakfast Club a few years ago, Soulja Boy hilariously mentioned that he “taught Drake everything he knows.”

Soulja Boy explained that Drake stole a bar from his single “What’s Hannenin” for his single “Miss Me” from his debut album, Thank Me Later.

“Man, tell me, what’s really goin’ on? / Soulja Boy up in this thing, I’m ready / What’s hannenin’?,” Soulja Boy raps in his 2007 release. 3 Years later, Drake would rap a similar bar. “Man, tell me, what’s really goin’ on? / Soulja Boy up in this thing, I’m ready / What’s hannenin’?” Drake raps.

We are not sure if this latest snafu will blow up into anything else but let’s see. Both men resolved their differences when Soulja Boy was photographed visiting Drake’s OVO store in Los Angeles. Champagne Papi got in touch with the “Kiss Me Through The Phone” spitter and made it known that “it’s always been love all jokes aside.”

Aside from claims to Drake’s rise to fame, Soulja Boy has also taken credit for inspiring viral dance crazes as well as inspiring rappers to promote their music online.