Megan The Stallion Disagrees With The Weeknd Saying Grammys Rigged

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t think the Grammys is rigged which is a staunch contrast from other artists like The Weeknd.

When discussing the Grammy’s you’re bound to get a slew of mixed reactions, both positive and negative in nature. Each year following the aftermath of the event, many entertainers take to social media to give their opinions on the legendary proceedings. This year was no different as upon conclusion of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards show held on Sunday, there were still a few artists and music industry players who felt that the entire process to select winners yearly is a “rigged one”. Numerous individuals have hit out, calling the annual show “corrupt and sexist,” and some have even dared say it is biased for “the white male.”

Entertainers who have cried foul over the annual awards show include Canadian singer The Weeknd, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and recently rapper Lil Wayne to name a few. Addressing this year’s event, Wayne boldly tweeted, “F**k the Grammys.”

But is there any merit to their claims? It depends on who you consult with, but it seems this topic is not one that will be definitively concluded. The other side of this spectrum sees some entertainers having a more balanced view. One such entertainer is rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion who is fresh off her wins last night at the Grammy’s.

TMZ caught up with the “Body” rapper and asked her to give her views on artists calling the Grammys “rigged.” Megan said, “Hell no the Grammys ain’t rigged. B**ch, you lose some you win some.” The rapper was further questioned about her thoughts on singer The Weeknd boycotting the Grammys, to which she expressed, “We love The Weeknd, we stan.”

The Weeknd reportedly decided to boycott this year’s Grammy’s, and he also recently declared that he would not be submitting any future music to the Recording Academy. He told the New York Times, “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

Last November, The Weeknd, just like Nicki Minaj, did take a shot at the Recording Academy for being snubbed. Addressing the association, he wrote, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry the transparency.”

In Megan’s case, congratulations are in order after she copped awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song for the track “Savage (Remix)” which features Beyoncé, and also Best Rap Performance. She was even bestowed with further accolades from singer Billie Eilish who won Best Record of the Year and dedicated her win to Megan, stating that she thought the Houston hottie should have won. With this, many have opted to inform Megan that she has not felt the cold, bitter hand of being snubbed by the Grammy’s.