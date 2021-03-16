Kodak Black Again Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion, Her BF Pardison Claps Back

Kodak Black is still venting about Megan Thee Stallion jacking his catchphrase “Drive The Boat” and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine is clapping back.

Texan hottie Megan Thee Stallion walked away from the recent staging of the Grammy Awards with a total of three wins in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Ironically, a day following those accomplishments, Floridian rapper Kodak Black is hastily calling dibs on a portion of her success after once again hinting that she stole his slang.

Kodak Black is pretty adamant that the catchphrase “drive the boat” was originated by him, and he should be credited as such. Black’s recent call-out is now the third such social media attack aimed at Megan, starting with the 2020 rant while he was in prison and a more recent one about a week ago. Monday’s string of tweets took on another level of seriousness, as Bill hinted that he would be taking legal action against the “Cry Baby” rapper if he was not credited.

“You Know What , Ima Pull Up On Jit Wit Bout 200 Bands Or Sumn Since I Raned Off Wit Da Man Quote Got Rich Off It & Ain’t Mention Em Nan Time,'” he began. “Who Shoulda Said Dat Twitter? I’m Lit I Ain’t Old & Washed Up Somewhere Hating On Young N**as I’m Jus Over Here Counting This Money But Still Pointing Dat Sh*t Out Y’all B On D**k !!!”

He continued, “Make a whole career off of taking one Lil piece of my sh*t & I B Coming For My Money,” he wrote. Kodak ended his tweetstorm with one which could be considered as equally confusing and disrespectful, as he referred to Megan as a male.

“Or You Know What Ima Just Let Him Drive My Boat & Call It Even.”

Megan Thee Stallion has not responded to Kodak’s accusations, but if her partner’s words are to be taken as a representation of her stance, she may not be addressing the matter publicly. Pardison Fontaine tweeted, “BIG Ws !!!! .. REALLY AINT HEARING ALL THE OTHER SH*T..”

Only time will reveal if Kodak actually takes this one to the courts.