Drake Celebrates Steph Curry Style Being First Artist To Debut In Top 3 In Hot 100 History

Drake is celebrating his historic achievement on Billboard Hot 100 by channeling Steph Curry.

When it comes to scoring milestones, Drake‘s name is right up there with being the first to achieve many historical feats, but it seems that Drake being the first artist in history to have 50 billion streams on Spotify is just a start to an awesome year ahead as the artist adds another milestone to his belt.

It’s only March, and he hasn’t dropped his much-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy as yet. Still, Drake continues to defy expectations as he becomes the first artist in history to simultaneously debut in all of the Top 3 spots on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to Chart data, he is also the rapper with the most No. 1 singles in Hot 100 History with eight (8) singles.

.@Drake becomes the first artist in history to simultaneously debut in all of the top 3 spots on the Hot 100. — chart data (@chartdata) March 15, 2021

How would you rate @Drake’s impression of Steph? ?? pic.twitter.com/G9FAFrAhuX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2021

The lyrics of his new song “What’s Next” has proven prophetic, as the track debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. This makes him the first artist to join No. 1, 2, and 3, simultaneously, as the song is joined by “Wants and Need,” featuring Lil Baby at number 2 and at No.3 his song “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross.

The Tracks all come from his recent mixtape Scary Hours 2 released under his own OVO Sound/ Republic Records company. The mixtape is predicted to break streaming records as the “God’s Plan” artist cements himself as one of the greatest rappers of the times.

The new record also now takes Drake into uncharted territory as he now holds 45 top 10 songs on the Hot 100 Chart, moving up his status alongside that of the renowned Beatles and Ariana Grande, who have been the only artists ever to hold the 1, 2, and 3 simultaneous positions.

Meanwhile, “What’s Next” opened to 49 million U.S streams and 19,000 downloads sold in the week ending March 11. It’s also rocking the radio waves with 11.9 million radio airplay audience impressions last week (March 14). On the streaming side, “Wants and Needs” has been streamed 41.5 million times and sold 17,000 copies of the song with 2.1 million airplay. “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” started with 32.1 million streams, 15,000 copies sold, and 869,000 radio airplay so far.

Drake shared a screenshot of his achievement writing in the caption, “SPLASHY.” He also included a photo of his pal Steph Curry celebrating his own wins.