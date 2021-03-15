DaBaby Asks JoJo Siwa To Perform At The Grammys With Him, She Declined

DaBaby revealed that he invited Jojo Siwa to perform at the Grammys with him but she couldn’t make it.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards was definitely a night to remember, whether it be for the record-breaking wins or the buzzed-about snubs. The ceremony last night is also being talked about for its brilliant performances, namely by hip-hop artist DaBaby who was nominated for four awards this year.

DaBaby had stirred up a bit of controversy earlier this year when he namedropped famous YouTuber Jojo Siwa in his “Beatbox Freestyle” in a line that angered many fans. At his mention of the 17-year-old star, DaBaby rapped, “N***a, you a b***h / JoJo Siwa (b***h)” and it goes without saying that the backlash was severe.

On the red carpet at the 2021 Grammys, DaBaby was sure to clear up that he cleared up everything with Siwa and shared that he even asked her to perform with him at the show. While Jojo was clearly not a part of his memorable performance, it turns out that she didn’t exactly reject the rapper either, as according to him, she is currently wrapped up in a project of her own.

“I actually reached out to see if she wanted to perform with me at the Grammys,” DaBaby told the red carpet interviewer who asked him about the famous child star. “But I heard she’s somewhere working on a project of her own. I won’t say too much. I don’t want to put her business out there. She’s somewhere filming something, though, but I definitely reached out.”

DaBaby had previously stated that his wordplay simply went over people’s heads, and while they interpreted it as a slight to her, the only reason he even knows her is because his daughter, like most young girls, is a huge fan, and he buys her all of Jojo’s merch.

In the thick of the bashing that ensued after the song came out, DaBaby took to Twitter to tell Jojo, “my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep [shining!]”

It definitely would have been a buzzworthy moment to see Jojo Siwa take the stage with DaBaby to really show fans that there are no hard feelings. Do you think it might still happen one day?