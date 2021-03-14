Mavado Shares Heartbreak Over His Mother’s Passing On IG: “Love you mama I’m so so sorry”

Dancehall artist Mavado reminisced about his mother, who passed away on Thursday, as he shared an emotional message about how he was coping.

The artist, who is in the United States, said his mother had been feeling unwell, but she assured him she was doing fine. “After you told me that your feeling much better and your telling us that your ready to go back to your house I feel so good when you said that to me on the phone,” the “Give it All to Me” singer said.

“Mama still can’t believe it now I’m all alone can’t trust no one but I could always put my life in your hands from I was A kid it was always me and you walking up and down Constant Spring road, them days my little sister was just a baby them days I always said as a kid I’m going to buy you the biggest house and the prettiest car when I grow up. I build you the biggest house I keep my promise mama I did it and the world will remember US me and you,” he added.

Mavado is dealing with one too many tragedies as he not only mourns the loss of his mother and “best friend”, but also deal with the upheaval felt from the upcoming sentencing of his son for murder on March 19.

What’s even sadder for the singer and his family, his mother cannot be buried immediately as the government has laced a ban on funerals due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 infections on the island. Additionally, Mavado himself might not be able to attend the funeral as he risks being arrested by authorities who had previously named a person of interest in the same murder case involving his son. The last time he was in Jamaica, he was also shot at by unknown assailants, so his life is also at risk by unknown persons.

Mavado also shared a touching photograph of him and his mother as she held him while a small baby. He has always had a close relationship with his mother and has even dedicated a song to her called “Mama.”

“Mama mi never ever ever ever ever ever / Left you out / Mi never left you in a the board house pon the Gully / Mi tek you out / You proud a you son / Seh mi proud a mi self / You teach me fi pray over mi self / Suh mi nuh care who nuh like mi / Dem is not God Almighty,” Mavado sings.

In another video of his mother shared today, Mavado said, “Love you mama I’m so so sorry.”