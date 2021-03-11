Kanye West Completely Cut Off Kim Kardashian & Change His Numbers

Kanye West reportedly cut off all communication with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Reality television star and executive producer Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years, Kanye West, in February. Unfortunately for the long-admired couple, their relationship deteriorated in the public eye, and as it comes to an end, it seems to have come to a point where they are not even speaking at all.

Earlier reports suggested that their divorce was an amicable one, but according to Page Six, the billionaire rapper had changed all his phone numbers and cut off all communication with the beauty and business mogul even before they officially filed for divorce. The report claims Kanye told Kim that she could “contact him through his security team” if she needs to communicate.

Meanwhile, the two are reportedly doing their best to co-parent their four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. While Kanye mostly stays at his ranch in Wyoming, the rapper travels back and forth to see the kids who currently live with Kim in the former couple’s Hidden Hills, California mansion.

“Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them,” a source reportedly told Page Six. “She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.” Reports are that Kim Kardashian leaves the property when Kanye visits the kids “at his request.”

As for the financial aspect of the dissolution, the source said Kim and Kanye already had a signed prenup from the time they got married in 2014, so “It was an easy case of ‘You keep your money and I’ll keep mine'” for them. They, however, had to battle for their Hidden Hills mansion as Kim is the landowner and Kanye was the one who bought the house while they both split the cost to renovate it. Kim Kardashian was allowed to keep the property as their children’s main home.

Many fans who believed in the couple from the start are heartbroken over these recent revelations that all communication lines are down between them. Still, it’s more important that they are able to co-parent effectively, which seems to be the case.