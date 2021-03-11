Cardi B Angered By Mac Miller’s Past Cyberbullying

Cardi B gets some things off her chest about social media users past treatment of Mac Miller.

The diamond certified rapper recently come out swinging against cyberbullying. In her attack, she ensured that you speared the lead agent in the issue, social media. Cardi’s attack started on Twitter, as much of her other throwdowns have. A random tweet criticizing the Grammys for inviting the family of now-deceased rapper Mac Miller’s family to the ceremony back in 2019 resurfaced. That year Cardi B walked away with the Grammy for the Best Rap Album album with Invasion of Privacy, a category Miller was also nominated in.

Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018, after he was found unresponsive at his home in California. It was revealed that he had died as a result of an accidental overdose of alcohol, fentanyl, and cocaine. Shortly after Cardi B won the award, she faced harsh criticism online who believed she did not deserve the win. The severity of the backlash garnered from the win intensified and led to the Bronx rapper deactivating her Instagram account at least one time. Mac Miller was also bullied online following a car crash and a DUI arrest in 2018, a few months before his death.

In 2019 before the Grammy’s, it was said Mac’s family was ‘rooting” for Cardi B if he did not win the Grammy award. She even shared this story on her social media pages and questioned why users were still calling her name. She posted, “His family didn’t have no mean energy so why you? I hate when ya make hate tweets like this to go viral but where was the love when ya bullied him for months on this app & he was crying out for help? Makin fun of him when he crash his car? Ya don’t care till somebody is gone.”

This is why I express myself whether is on live, twitter or curse people out cause some artist got soo much hurt inside from bullyin on these apps & they afraid to speak & turn to other thing to numb the pain Ya forgot real quick how when he drop the album ya was like “flop””NBC” https://t.co/x3XdErLS0H — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

She used this opportunity to highlight how people constantly bullied and belittled, leaving them to “turn to other things to numb the pain.” She also further underlined the need for others to realize that cyberbullying is a major catalyst for mental issues.

This is certainly not the first time the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has shown her love for Mac Miller. In 2019, after winning the Best Rap Album at the Grammy, she said, “I’m sharing this Grammy with you, motherfu**er. Rest in peace.”

Naaa re read it again! Why mention me ? And secondly why they don’t bring the fact that for months People picked on him and put him down on these apps now they only talk about the Grammy incident but don’t bring awareness to the bullying he went thru that affected him https://t.co/wkgxEm615E — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

Its not only about me .It’s every celeb…Then when they gone they bring up one lil issue but don’t bring the REAL ISSUE UP which is cyber bullying that brings mental health & depression. Now it’s quit . https://t.co/xTjjzAzujn — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021