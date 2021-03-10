Popcaan Drops A “Yyy” For Bobby Shmurda Turning Up To “El Chapo”

Popcaan shout out Bobby Shmurda but handed him a “Yyy” for weirdly turning up to one of his classics.

It seems rapper Bobby Shmurda has been just about everywhere since his release from prison in late February. Not only has he been all over America, but he is also linking with some of the biggest names in music, including Quavo and Young Thug. His interactions are all being documented, with a majority of them ending up on social media. His latest feature has shown a more fun side of Bobby, as he tried his voice at a Popcaan classic.

The “Hot N*gga” rapper shared a collection of photos to his Instagram account but tucked away in the middle of the images was a short clip of the rapper singing and gesticulating to Popcaan’s song “El Chapo.”

The New York native added his own bit of flair to the track as he dragged on the lyrics, saving just enough time to stick his tongue out. Jamaica’s Unruly kingpin Popcaan ultimately got a hold of the video Bobby posted. The deejay saluted the recently freed rapper while also jokingly pinpointing that his frisky tongue was not welcomed. “A mad r@#s man yyy thou,” Popcaan wrote.

It’s evident Bobby Shmurda is a big Popcaan fan. Popcaan’s music seems to be enjoyed by a lot of players in the hip-hop and rap community. On Sunday, Barbadian music and business mogul Rihanna was seen vibing to his music.

Popcaan’s comment was met with a few responses from fans calling for a collab with him and Bobby Shmurda. It has become pretty clear that Popcaan is the plug for international stars trying to get in on the Jamaican magic.

Bobby Shmurda was recently released after serving a sentence for conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment back in December 2014. All this happened just weeks after his debut EP “Shmurda She Wrote” was released.