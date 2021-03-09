Lil Baby And Jayda Cheaves Party Together For First Time Since Breakup

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves might be back together.

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and his on-again, off-again girlfriend and baby mother Jayda Cheaves were seen busy partying last night. A short clip that was shared on Instagram shows the pair in a room with a group of persons who were drinking, smoking, and simply having a good time.

Their recent spotting was contrary to earlier speculation that they were no longer a couple. This assumption was made after Cheaves shared several tweets about her love life. “I’ve been in relationships my whole life since high school I don’t even know how to be single. I need to learn myself all over again,” she confessed.

Their recent coming together is confusing, to say the least, as fans try to figure out if they have rekindled their love or if this is just a star-studded example of what co-parenting should look like. One thing is clear both are prepared to ensure their child is taken care of despite whatever differences they may have.

Last year, amid rumors they had broken up, Lil Baby posted this message. “It ain’t no like, ‘still together.’ She my son mama, so it ain’t no way we cannot be together. Even if we not in a relationship like boyfriend and girlfriend type s**t, we got a relationship because we got a kid. We got a small kid so we gotta kick it no matter what.”

Urban Islandz reported that Cheaves also recently sold a Jeep that the rapper gave her, which of course, further fueled the rumors of a split.

Cheaves and the rapper have been romantically linked for a while, and she has even appeared in a few music videos with him, notably “Close Friends” and “Catch The Sun.” They are parents to a 2-year-old, Loyal Armani. Meanwhile, the Grammy’s has announced their performers for this year, and it turns out that Lil Baby made the cut. Probably, the recent Cheaves and Baby moment is just to celebrate the huge accomplishment with the people who are dearest to you, no matter the relationship status.