Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars’ SilkSonic To Perform At Grammys Thanks To Twitter

If Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars should have their way, fans will most definitely be seeing them on the Grammy stage later this month.

For now, they have the uphill battle of convincing the Recording Academy to respond to their tweets and their rather long but trending hashtags #LetSilkSonicThrive.

The hashtag is a reference to the newly formed duo which the two recently dreamt up, to the pleasure of die-hearted.Paak and Mars fans. The duo has since released their breakout track “Leave The Door Open” which they are petitioning to unveil on one of the biggest nights of music. The music video has already accumulated over 14 million views on Youtube since its release on March 05.

Due to Covid-19 constraints, the show was pushed back from its usual January slot to March 14, still to be held at the legendary Staples Arena in Los Angeles. Among the names set to grace the stage are Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, kaytranada, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, among other urban talents.

Silk Sonic has been campaigning heavily on Twitter to get the public to champion their efforts to have themselves featured among the magnificent crop of talents. Mars penned an open letter addressed to the Recording Academy.

.Paak, who has enjoyed a major uptick in his fanbase over the last year, also joined in to give a helping hand in promoting the message.

“Nah f**k that! I haven’t seen my family in months!! I need this to work, You promised me!! Everybody join in!!! I need all of Twitter to help make this trend!! Come on @RecordingAcad #LetSilkSonicThrive,” wrote .Paak.

Within hours, the hashtag was trending in numerous locations such as Spain, United States, Colombia, Mexico, Peru’ and Brazil.

With no actual recognition from the Grammys, it seems Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak may be giving up on their valiant efforts.

You’re right. I got excited we were trending for a while today. I’m sorry I let you down. I hope you & BTS go on to do great things. ? https://t.co/kjpiGQdylP — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 8, 2021

Brothers for life? But you’re really gonna break up the band on twitter?BET! keep that same energy when i see you. You big toof bastard! https://t.co/QdrLoex6Cl — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 9, 2021

luv y’all for helping us get #LetSilkSonicThrive trending. Still no word from The Grammys but I promise @AndersonPaak and I aren’t givin up. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 9, 2021

Would you like to see Silk Sonic on the Trevor Noah hosted show? If yes, go ahead and show your support via the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive.

It now appears that the Grammys will grant them their wish after all and will add them to Sunday’s lineup.