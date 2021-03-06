Beyoncé Honors 13-year-old Lyric Who Died From Brain Cancer With Medley

Beyoncé is honoring a young fan who died on Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer. Lyric Chanel, 13- years old, passed away after suffering from cancer and anaplastic Ependymoma for two years. Since she was diagnosed, her family has shared videos on her Instagram page of her fight against the deadly disease.

Among her hundreds of thousands of followers are Beyoncé and Cardi B, who were touched by Lyric’s journey.

In spite of the best efforts of doctors, Lyric condition progressively worsened, and her mother shared devastating news about her health on Wednesday on her page. “Just got news from Dr that Lyric is Dying and only have days to live…these are the hardest words to have to hear,” the post read.

On Friday, the account Go Gold for Childhood Cancer shared news that Lyric died earlier that day. “Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old. Lyric bravely battled anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should. She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing. I know she most definitely dancing with the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!”

Lyric was a big Beyoncé fan and would often share videos of her dancing and enjoying Beyoncé dance routines. She soon caught the attention of the “Black is King”, singer who sent her flowers in September 202 after she posted throwback videos of her pre-school time while singing along to Beyoncé’s 2011 hit song “Love on Top”. According to Beyoncé at the time, she was inspired by Lyric’s fight against cancer and her positive mood.

Following news about her death, Beyoncé shared a touching tribute to Lyric after she passed away via a compilation of various videos of Lyric dancing while she sang a mashup of her favorite songs.

The mashup began with Beyoncé singing “Brown Skin Girl,” then transitioning to “Halo” before finally closing with Lyric’s favorite song, “Love on Top.”

She personalized the song for Lyric by adding her name in the chorus.

“Lyric it’s you/You’re the one I love/ And you’re the one I need,” Beyoncé sings. “You’re the only thing I see/ Come on Lyric it’s you/You’re the one that gives your all/You’re the one I can always call/ When I need you baby everything stops/ You put my love on top.”

“I love you with all of my heart,” the mother of three ended.

The video tribute showed several videos of Lyric as she enjoyed Beyoncé’s music during various stages of her life, including before she was diagnosed with cancer as well as during the time she was battling cancer.