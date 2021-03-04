Lil Nas X Exposes Tekashi 6ix9ine For Sliding In His DMs Twice

Lil Nas X shares screenshots of Tekashi 6ixine sliding into his DMs.

6ix9ine loves trolling and seems to be enjoying the publicity and free press, but this time he is getting a dose of his own medicine. Country rapper Lil Nas X surprised his fans on TikTok on Thursday when he shared a video of himself and included a screenshot of the DMs he received from the rainbow-haired rapper on Instagram.

Tekashi 6ix9ine didn’t message Nas X once, but on two separate occasions and both times, he did not get a response which probably hurts. Most of the rappers in the game right now are ignoring him. The first message was sent on October 8th last year saying, “Yo.” The second message was sent on February 16th saying, “Gonna be in ya city soon what you doing lol?”

On both occasions, Lil Nas X left the messages on read. It turns out that he decided to make the DMs public after 6ix9ine left a comment on a story on IG regarding China’s latest move to have foreign travelers get mandatory anal swabbed. 69 commented on the post saying, “Lil nas x entered the chat.”

Perhaps Nas X felt its time to put him on blast and released the DMs, and in his TikTok video, he asked his followers, “this you?” Knowing Tekashi, he will gladly accept this publicity because he doesn’t care from what angle he gets it from. He is still doing the most online to promote his new song, “ZAZA.”

Just recently, he attempted to start a beef with Cardi B, but she also totally ignored him while making it clear that she will not fall for the trap. So far, Meek Mill is the only rapper who fell into 6ix9ine’s trap, but Meek has since been trying to do damage control by firing off a letter to 69’s attorney to remove him from the “ZAZA” music video.