6ix9ine Slams Meek Mill For Sending Letter To His Lawyer Over “ZAZA” Video

6ix9ine moved to exposed Meek Mill for having his lawyers send a letter to his legal team over the controversial “ZAZA” video.

Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine have continued to throw shade at each other, and this time around, things could go the legal route. 6ix9ine took to Instagram to post the latest in the saga with him and the Philadelphia rapper. Based on his post shared by 6ix9ine, Meek Mill has written a letter of complaint, hinting that he is being bullied. The cease and desist letter, which was posted on Instagram by 6ix9ine, is addressed to the Executive Vice President of the Creative Music Group (CMG). It details that the firm was acting on behalf of Robert Rihmeek Williams, Meek Mill government name.

It further questions if CMG has legal counsel, the letter must be passed on to that person. It continues that the music group should remove the video from “YouTube, other streaming sites and all public platforms without further comment or disparagement toward our client.”

The video in question to be removed 6ix9ine’s latest vodeo “ZAZA.” The music video was posted on 6ix9ine’s YouTube page on February 19, 2021. During the music video, a portion of the altercation that took place with Mill and 6ix9ine while exiting an Atlanta nightclub can be seen. A huge chunk of the incident was inserted in the video, and 6ix9ine took the liberty of freezing a frame of Meek’s face just for emphasis.

6ix9ine has since shared a screenshot of the letter and left a taunting caption addressing Meek. “HOW YOU START SOMETHING YOU CANT FINISH???? HE wants TO BE TAKEN OUT OF THE VIDEO BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE LAUGHING AT HIM,” he wrote.

A usually open Meek has failed to comment on 6ix9ine’s most recent post.