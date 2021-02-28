Rowdy Rebel Gifted Bobby Shmurda An Insane Glow In The Dark Chain

Bobby Shmurda gets a glow in the dark chain from his right hand man Rowdy Rebel.

Just a few days out of prison and with three songs hitting platinum, Bobby Shmurda is flaunting it all. He recently posted several pictures on his Instagram wearing a myriad of jewelry, with the highlight being a gold chain spelling, “SHMURDA.” The rapper wrote a simple caption saying, “Appreciate it Bruh”.

Bobby Shmurda was given a seven years prison sentence back in 2016 after copping a plea deal. He famously tried to get out of said plea deal, but by then it was too late. The New York gangster rapper blamed it on bad legal advice from his attorney which was fired. Shmurda , whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, was declared a free man on February 23, 2021, after becoming eligible for parole.

Best known for his platinum-selling single “Hot N*gga,” Bobby Shmurda gained notoriety with his performance in the “Shmoney Dance” video, which was a huge hit prior to him going to prison. Following his release from New York’s infamous Clinton Correctional Facility, fans started streaming his music in abundance which drove “Hot N*gga” to secure 5X platinum certification.

Rowdy Rebel, who was released from prison on December 15, 2020, purchased an insane diamond-encrusted demon chain for himself, which was ready and waiting for him moments after getting out. Now he copped an insane glow in the dark chain for Bobby Shmurda.

Rowdy responded to Bobby’s post, saying, “I love yu too bro” indicating that the chain was a gift from him, welcoming his homie back to the streets. Sadly there were some fans who weren’t feeling the lavish accessory and focused on other aspects of the photo. “Them elbows ashy,” one fan wrote while another added, “bro stuck in 2014,” referencing the fact the ‘yellow gold’ chains are not in style.

About Bobby Shmurda new chain.

Despite those negative comments on the iced-out piece, most fans are drooling over its extravagance as it contains VVS emeralds throughout the design. The Shmurda chain also boasts an incredible emerald emoji feature on the top. The back of the emblem is decked out with Shmurda, and who doesn’t love a custom chain in their own signature stage name. The magnificent piece was designed by Eric Da Jeweler, a New York-base jeweler famous for supplying celebrities with unique pieces. He was also responsible for Rowdy’s decked-out chain as well. This jeweler sure knows his stuff.

“Shmurda in all VVS emeralds with the emerald emoji stop playing with me! Hardest emerald piece out NEW YORK IS BACK they know who really run the city @rowdyrebel I shmurda’d this piece,” Eric wrote on Instagram while sharing some images of the chain.

The chain is also particularly significant in the sense that its a thank you gift from Rowdy Rebel to Bobby Shmurda for a deed that many cannot say they would ever do for a friend. Bobby Shmurda has been widely commended for choosing to serve a longer sentence so that Rowdy could get a significantly lower sentence.

Speaking on it back then, Bobby stated, “I did it for Rowdy. They offered me five and offered Rowdy 12. They said the only way they’ll give him seven is if I took seven too. So, you know, I had to take one for the dawgs.”

Now the “Dawgs” are back together, and many fans are hoping they’ll stay on the right path now and stay out of prison. As Bobby emphasized, he’ll be “light skinned in Jamaica” before he ever goes back to jail.