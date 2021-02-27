Shenseea Cooking In The Studio With NY Rapper Lil Tjay Who Is In Jamaica

Shenseea and New York rapper Lil Tjay are cooking in the studio.

Shenseea has let the cat out of the bag! The sultry songstress revealed that she is working on new music with none other than one of Hip Hop’s finest- Lil TJay who is presently in Jamaica. On Saturday, a naturally beautiful and make-up-free Shenseea shared videos on her stories with her relaxing and singing lyrics from one of Tjay’s latest songs. She also teased a new collab with the American artist along with photographs with herself and Lil Tjay, as well as a photo of her with Lil Tjay looking on at the sound engineer while he worked his magic. Her caption was “all we do is work,” while the post was co-signed by her manager Romeich with the comment, “the devil work hard but @shenseea works harder.”

Lil Tjay arrived on the island on February 22, and it’s pretty clear he isn’t letting YK Osiris alone have all the fun as he too has flown to Jamaica and is living it up in an undisclosed location that includes a luxury villa with a private beach surrounded by lush greenery. Last week YK Osiris singlehandedly entertained Jamaicans and many abroad with his joy and excitement being in Jamaica as he explored parts of the island which included playing with Crocodiles and horseback riding.

In videos on his Instagram stories, Lil Tjay showed off stacks of money- about 400k Jamaican dollar- the equivalent of U$2,600 as he flies over the beaches and the Caribbean Sea to an undisclosed location. Fans, however, fans found his antics hilarious and trolled him as the value of the Jamaican dollar was very low compared to the US dollar.

The rapper’s chopper eventually lands at a private villa overlooking the sea, which he is seen exploring as he shows off the villa and the outdoor pool.

Lil Tjay seems to be enjoying the local offerings as he shows off his curry goat and fried plantain meal as a server asks his preference for juice, to which he replies- “pineapple juice.”

The Patois bug has also bitten Lil TJay, who is also a Bronx native, as he could also be heard speaking in the native accent that has captivated the world! The Bronx has a large Jamaican contingent, so that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

While he’s on vacation, he’s certainly earned it as his latest song, “Calling My Phone,” a collaboration with 6Lack, is now number 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, and he’s hoping the song rises to number one. The song is led by “Drivers Licence” by Olivia Rodrigo at No. 1 and “34+35” by Ariana Grande at No. 2.

The song is also No. 1 on streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music within a week of launching in the United States and is in the No. 3 on the global Spotify list.

Lil Tjay has been on the up since first coming on the scene in 2017 with his hit song “Resume” and “Brothers” on the SoundCloud platform. The rapper, who is now 19 years old, is now one of the youngest and successful in the industry. Of course, one of his closest friends, YK Osiris, has been an ardent supporter of his latest song.