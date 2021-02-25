Summer Walker’s “Body” The Fifth Song To Go Platinum Off Her Debut Album

Summer Walker is celebrating her fifth platinum single off of her album “Over It” as fans continue to stream the album, which speaks about love and relationships.

The R&B songstress announced Tuesday night that her single “Body” from the album was now certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, making it the fifth single of that album to reach platinum status. The post accompanied a picture of a pre-pregnant Summer Walker with her back facing the camera as she poses in a sexy tight-fitting leather dress surrounded with roses and flowers lain all over the floor, which does look a lot like the set from her Jimmy Fallon virtual concert performance five months ago.

“Over It” is the debut studio album by Walker and has been certified Gold by the British Phonographic Industry, selling 100,000 plus copies, while the album is certified Platinum by the RIAA, having sold one million-plus copies.

The album has had significant success, and among the accolades it has earned is Biggest Streaming Week Ever for an R&B album by a woman. The only other album to have achieved that feat by a woman was Beyonce’s “Lemonade”, but The Weeknd continues to hold the R&B overall record for his 2016 album “Starboy.” The album released on October 4, 2019, charted to the number two position on Billboard’s Hot 100 after it dropped.

Meanwhile, a heavily pregnant Summer Walker should be expecting very soon with her boyfriend and producer of her album, London On Da Track.