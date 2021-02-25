British Rapper Lady Leshurr Says Label Offered Her Deal To Diss Nicki Minaj

Female rapper Lady Leshurr says her label once offered her a lucrative deal to diss Nicki Minaj.

British rapper Lady Leshurr has revealed she was offered £250,000 to do a “diss track” about female rapper Nicki Minaj. This shocking revelation came out during an interview on the Thanks A Million podcast hosted by Angela Scanlon. According to the rapper, Atlantic Records kept pushing her to do the track, but she refused.

Leshurr said at the time she had “never seen money like that.” Claiming she had never spoken with Minaj but has only seen her rise and considered her to be “amazing. She said,” she could not be the person “to pull another female down.”

According to Leshurr, she cried when she was offered the deal to insult Minaj. She said, “all I’d thought about was buying my mum a house and that would’ve been the right amount of money.”

For her, she said it’s about integrity: “Don’t just take things because it looks good right now. What is it gonna look like in five years to come? Ten years to come? ”

This is not the first time a female rapper has claimed they were being pressured to do a “diss track” or do something that would start a rivalry with another female artiste. Just recently, Cardi B told Mariah Carey she feels it’s harder for women in the music industry as they are constantly being “pitted against one another.”

Leshurr is currently featured on Dancing On Ice with skater Brendyn Hatfield.

Do you agree with the choice she made?