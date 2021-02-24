6ix9ine Blames Music & Instagram Hiatus On His Health, Says He Lost 60 Pounds

6ix9ine attributes his health to the reason why he took a hiatus from music and social media.

The rainbow-haired rapper shared some images of himself from six months ago, telling fans that he gained an alarming amount of weight and was at the heaviest he’s ever been in his life. Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed that he had to hit the pause button and pay more attention to his health. You can recall that 69 was missing from Instagram, his playground, for several months, and the only few times he was spotted were on moments he was out jogging with his bodyguards and personal trainer.

6ix9ine was hospitalized in Florida in October last year. Urban Islandz reported that he overdosed on Hydroxycut weight loss pills and caffeine. Now he’s revealing that at his heaviest, he weighed in at 204 pounds and has since shed around 60 pounds since then.

“I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140,” 69 wrote on Instagram. He later encourages his fans to take care of their health amid the chaos happening around them. Weight gain is one of the side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with fewer people going to the gym and more people working from home.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is now slimmer and still controversial. After laying out his reason for going dark on social media, he also threw in a jab at his rivals by calling himself the King of New York.

Aside from sharing his weight loss journey, Tekashi69 is also dealing with some legal problems with one of his biggest enemies, Meek Mill. 69 includes footage of Meek Mill in his new video, “ZAZA,” and Meek fired off a cease and desist letter through his lawyers. Of course, 69 called him out for it, but the Philly rapper isn’t backing off this one, and now the music video is off YouTube.