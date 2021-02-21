Donald Glover &Malia Obama Working On New TV Series With Beyonce

Donald Glover is set to produce a new series that is centered on a person who will resemble the personality of Beyonce, and one of the writers is none other than Malia Obama. The elder Obama daughter is following in the footsteps of her talented parents, who have been producers for Netflix shows before. This is, however, her debut in producing a show on Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glover signed an eight-figure deal with Amazon and among his projects is a series called ‘Hive’- the name that Beyonce’s fans have given themselves as loyal to the “Bey-Hive,” a play on the word Bee Hive- with the Queen B being Beyonce herself.

Malia Obama, who grew up in the spotlight due to her father’s two-term Presidency, is no stranger to entertainment. A recent Harvard Graduate, she interned at HBO “Girls” and worked as a production assistant on “Extant,” a drama on CBS.

Glover is also set to recreate Brad Pitt’s and Angelina Jolie’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which is set to be released on Amazon Prime in 2022. Glover’s writing and/ producing partner and also his brother Stephen Glover has also signed his own deal with Amazon.

Meanwhile, Donald Glover’s deal with FX, which just ended, won’t affect the show “Atlanta” produced by Glover. The show was just renewed for two more seasons – three and four, and production will resume in March following a period of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.