NBA YoungBoy’s Son Wearing A Rolex Watch Courtesy Of Floyd Mayweather

NBA YoungBoy’s son is already rocking a iced out Rolex watch courtesy of his grandfather.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA Youngboy‘s newborn son has just received a rather extravagant gift courtesy of his grandfather, professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather. Baby Kentrell Jr. may not know how to tell the time as yet; however, he is now the owner of a high priced time piece. Mayweather’s daughter and rapper Youngboy recently welcomed the new baby boy to the criticism of many fans. This is due to Youngboy’s promiscuous lifestyle and the fact that the pair are no longer in a relationship.

Fans also looked down on Yaya’s pregnancy as it makes her son his seventh child. Yaya has certainly shocked fans as she appears to be suited for motherhood and is quite happy in the various posts we’ve seen thus far. She is often on social media with her famous father, and he is deeply enamored with his grandson and, of course, is determined he should have the latest “bling.”

Today, Yaya posted the picture of baby Kentrell Jr.’s tiny wrist bedecked in the dazzling gift on her Instagram story. The caption read, “KJ’s papa got him his first Rolex.”

She also tagged her father in the post, and fans are loving their new close relationship. It’s really no surprise Floyd has gifted his grandson with such an expensive present. He is used to spending wildly on jewelry and other items. He also reportedly has multi-million dollar watches in his collection.

Of course, this extravagance did not go down well with some social media users, with some criticizing Floyd for gifting a watch the baby will soon outgrow. Others noted that it’s good to see Floyd playing an active role in his grandson’s life as, from all indications, NBA Youngboy has already moved on to his next love interest. Many have even questioned if the rapper has even taken the time to visit his son as yet. What do you think of Floyd’s gift to his grandson? Do you think it’s too much? Or do you expect nothing less from a millionaire granddad doting on his grandson?