Apryl Jones Says She Saved Omarion From Gay Rumors By Joining ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Apryl Jones is opening up about why she joined Love & Hip Hop with Omarion.

Apryl Jones revealed that she only joined “Love And Hip-Hop” with R&B superstar Omarion to help dispel rumors about his sexuality. It has been in circulation for years that the former B2K band member could be gay, but that rumor has remained just that. Omarion and Apryl’s relationship was acknowledged in the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. They welcomed their son Megaa after season one, and their daughter, A’mei, was born not long after they left the show.

Their breakup came as a shock to many, but they insisted they’d remain friends and close co-parents. At some point, things became even messier when Jones and Lil Fizz, Omarions’ former friend, began dating.

The dynamics in their relationship changed, and a battle for custody and child support ensued. April also claimed that Omarion spent his fortune on financially providing for his mother and not his children.

In an interview with MadameNoire, Jones expressed that her challenges were worsened when her ex-boyfriend Omarion left her with two children. According to the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star, the obstacles that she faced in her co-parent’s absence were so immense that she had to eventually quit her job due to the sheer exhaustion that came with caring for two small children.

Some would say that Jones has demonstrated some questionable behavior over the past few years. One Instagram user wasted no time in letting her know she was not a creditable source for information. “We like her better quite!! She talking too much,” wrote one critic.

Omarion recently spoke on his decision to take the high road during the very messy situation. He also revealed that they were both in different spaces, both personally and professionally, which eventually led to the end of their relationship.

Apryl Jones continues to turn heads as she moved from Lil Fizz to hip hip legend and mogul Dr. Dre. The ‘Chronic’ rapper is currently in the middle of a contentious divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young, who filed for divorce in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage.